Bulldog Profile: Carter Thompson

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Basketball.
Parents: Rick and Jessica Thompson.
Favorite television show: Cobra Kai.
Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick.
Favorite actor: Denzel Washington.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Nolan Arenado.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning a 3.96 GPA in high school.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was introduced to it.
What do you like most about baseball: Competing with my teammates.
What do you do to get ready to play: Have fun and stay loose.
Personal goals: Play baseball as long as I can and then become a dentist.
Future plans: Attend Southeastern Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.