Bulldog Profile: Carter Thompson

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Basketball.

Parents: Rick and Jessica Thompson.

Favorite television show: Cobra Kai.

Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick.

Favorite actor: Denzel Washington.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Nolan Arenado.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning a 3.96 GPA in high school.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was introduced to it.

What do you like most about baseball: Competing with my teammates.

What do you do to get ready to play: Have fun and stay loose.

Personal goals: Play baseball as long as I can and then become a dentist.

Future plans: Attend Southeastern Community College.

