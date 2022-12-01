Bulldog Profile: Charlie Handling

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Bowling.
Parents: Wade Handling and Mary K. Sebolt.
Favorite television show: American Dad.
Favorite movie: The Waterboy.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite athlete: Jason Belmonte.
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers.
Favorite restaurant: Mimi's.
Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it to my senior year.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in bowling: In middle school.
What do you like most about bowling: The sportsmanship.
What do you do to get ready to bowl: Mentally prepare.
Personal goals: Having a great job.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to study lasers or electronics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.