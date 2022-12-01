Bulldog Profile: Charlie Handling

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Bowling.

Parents: Wade Handling and Mary K. Sebolt.

Favorite television show: American Dad.

Favorite movie: The Waterboy.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite athlete: Jason Belmonte.

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers.

Favorite restaurant: Mimi's.

Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it to my senior year.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in bowling: In middle school.

What do you like most about bowling: The sportsmanship.

What do you do to get ready to bowl: Mentally prepare.

Personal goals: Having a great job.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to study lasers or electronics.

