Bulldog Profile: Chloe Bradley

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Swimming, basketball, Silver cord and torch club.

Parents: Doug and Regina Bradley.

Favorite television show: Friends.

Favorite movie: Starksy and Hutch.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite food: Burritos.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being a part of the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 5-years-old.

What do you like most about softball: Having fun with a great group of girls.

What do you do to get ready to play: Have a pre-game meal and a handshake with my mom.

Personal goals: Owning my own physical therapy business.

Future plans: Attending Culver-Stockton College to play softball and major in pre-physical therapy along with athletic training.

