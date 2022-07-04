Bulldog Profile: Chloe Bradley

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Swimming, basketball, Silver cord and torch club.
Parents: Doug and Regina Bradley.
Favorite television show: Friends.
Favorite movie: Starksy and Hutch.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite food: Burritos.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being a part of the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 5-years-old.
What do you like most about softball: Having fun with a great group of girls.
What do you do to get ready to play: Have a pre-game meal and a handshake with my mom.
Personal goals: Owning my own physical therapy business.
Future plans: Attending Culver-Stockton College to play softball and major in pre-physical therapy along with athletic training.
