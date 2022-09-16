Bulldog Profile: Cooper Derby

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Track and field.
Parents: Debbie and Terri Derby.
Favorite movie: The Waterboy.
Favorite television show: The Regular Show.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Jake Paul.
Favorite food: Hamburgers.
Favorite restaurant: Mike's Pizza and Steakhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the eighth-grade honor roll.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in football: When I was 5-years-old.
What do you like most about football: Tackling people.
What do you do to get ready to play: Mentally ready myself.
Personal goals: Play football in college.
Future plans: Become a police officer.
