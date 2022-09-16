Bulldog Profile: Cooper Derby

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Track and field.

Parents: Debbie and Terri Derby.

Favorite movie: The Waterboy.

Favorite television show: The Regular Show.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Jake Paul.

Favorite food: Hamburgers.

Favorite restaurant: Mike's Pizza and Steakhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the eighth-grade honor roll.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in football: When I was 5-years-old.

What do you like most about football: Tackling people.

What do you do to get ready to play: Mentally ready myself.

Personal goals: Play football in college.

Future plans: Become a police officer.

