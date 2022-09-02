Bulldog Profile: Donald Golec

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Track and field.

Parents: Donald and Julie Golec.

Favorite team: New England Patroits.

Favorite athlete: Tom Brady.

Favorite restaurant: McDonald's.

Favorite vacation spot: Key West, Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Going to school.

Biggest influence: Tom Brady.

When did you first get interested in football: In sixth grade.

What do you like most about football: Playing the game.

What do you do to get ready to play: Eat.

Personal goals: Score a touchdown.

Future plans: Undecided.

