Bulldog Profile: Donald Golec

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Track and field.
Parents: Donald and Julie Golec.
Favorite team: New England Patroits.
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady.
Favorite restaurant: McDonald's.
Favorite vacation spot: Key West, Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Going to school.
Biggest influence: Tom Brady.
When did you first get interested in football: In sixth grade.
What do you like most about football: Playing the game.
What do you do to get ready to play: Eat.
Personal goals: Score a touchdown.
Future plans: Undecided.
