Bulldog Profile: Ella Allar

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Track and softball.
Parents: Jeremy and Laura Allar.
Favorite movie: 10 Things I Hate About You.
Favorite television show: Gilmore Girls.
Favorite actress: Zendaya.
Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite college team: Northern Iowa Panthers.
Favorite athletes: Briana Perez and Sis Bates.
Favorite food: Carne asada tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Cayman Islands.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being part of the National Honor Society.
Biggest influences: My grandparents.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fourth grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: Getting hyped and having fun with my teammates.
What do you do to get ready to play: Drink coffee.
Personal goals: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Future plans: Attend a university and play softball.
