Bulldog Profile: Ella Allar

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Track and softball.

Parents: Jeremy and Laura Allar.

Favorite movie: 10 Things I Hate About You.

Favorite television show: Gilmore Girls.

Favorite actress: Zendaya.

Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite college team: Northern Iowa Panthers.

Favorite athletes: Briana Perez and Sis Bates.

Favorite food: Carne asada tacos.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Cayman Islands.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being part of the National Honor Society.

Biggest influences: My grandparents.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fourth grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: Getting hyped and having fun with my teammates.

What do you do to get ready to play: Drink coffee.

Personal goals: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Future plans: Attend a university and play softball.

