Bulldog Profile: Emma Strayer

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Softball and track.
Parents: Andrea and James Fowler.
Favorite television show: Star Trek.
Favorite movie: Wrath of Khan.
Favorite actor: Leonard Nimoy.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Sasha Trejo.
Favorite restaurant: China Star.
Favorite food: Anything from China Star.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being accepted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: Spock.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In second grade.
What do you like most about wrestling: The atmosphere and the teamwork.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Listen to opera or Chopain.
Personal goals: Graduate and place at state.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa and figure out a career path. I would love to become a wrestling coach.
