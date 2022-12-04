Bulldog Profile: Emma Strayer

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Softball and track.

Parents: Andrea and James Fowler.

Favorite television show: Star Trek.

Favorite movie: Wrath of Khan.

Favorite actor: Leonard Nimoy.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Sasha Trejo.

Favorite restaurant: China Star.

Favorite food: Anything from China Star.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being accepted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: Spock.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In second grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: The atmosphere and the teamwork.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Listen to opera or Chopain.

Personal goals: Graduate and place at state.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa and figure out a career path. I would love to become a wrestling coach.

