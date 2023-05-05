Bulldog Profile: Hailey Garrison

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Tennis
Other activities: Theatre and speech.
Parents: Jeremy and Lisa Garrison.
Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.
Favorite movie: Rocky.
Favorite actor: Tom Holland.
Favorite athlete: Roger Federer.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Boston Red Sox.
Favorite food: Tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Mimi's.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on track to graduate with my Associates of Arts degree this spring.
Biggest influences: My parents and my friends.
When did you first get interested in tennis: During my junior year.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to hype music.
Personal goals: Improve my game every time I go on the court.
Future plans: Attend Drake University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.