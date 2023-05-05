Bulldog Profile: Hailey Garrison

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Tennis

Other activities: Theatre and speech.

Parents: Jeremy and Lisa Garrison.

Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.

Favorite movie: Rocky.

Favorite actor: Tom Holland.

Favorite athlete: Roger Federer.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Boston Red Sox.

Favorite food: Tacos.

Favorite restaurant: Mimi's.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on track to graduate with my Associates of Arts degree this spring.

Biggest influences: My parents and my friends.

When did you first get interested in tennis: During my junior year.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to hype music.

Personal goals: Improve my game every time I go on the court.

Future plans: Attend Drake University.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you