Bulldog Profile: Jared Mitchell

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Basketball.

Parents: Dawn and Doug Mitchell.

Favorite television show: Trailer Park Boys.

Favorite movie: Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Dennis Rodman.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite food: Bacon cheeseburger.

Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing Physics.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was young.

What do you like most about baseball: The smell, the pace and the sights.

What do you do to get ready to play: Lock in.

Personal goals: Graduate college.

Future plans: Attend college.

