Bulldog Profile: Jarrett Wellings

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Tennis.

Other activities: Baseball.

Parents: Dawnita and Norm Wellings.

Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.

Favorite movie: Rocky IV.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Mike's Pizza and Steakhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Key West.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: Mark Hanson.

When did you first get interested in tennis: In eighth grade.

What do you like most about tennis: Winning.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Finish the season going to state.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to study pre-med.

