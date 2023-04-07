Bulldog Profile: Jarrett Wellings

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Tennis.
Other activities: Baseball.
Parents: Dawnita and Norm Wellings.
Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.
Favorite movie: Rocky IV.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Mike's Pizza and Steakhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Key West.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: Mark Hanson.
When did you first get interested in tennis: In eighth grade.
What do you like most about tennis: Winning.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Finish the season going to state.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to study pre-med.
