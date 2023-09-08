Bulldog Profile: Javen Rominger

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Baseball, track and basketball.
Parents: Jake Rominger and Dana Reyes.
Favorite television show: QB1.
Favorite movie: The Sandlot.
Favorite athlete: Lamar Jackson.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in football: In sixth grade.
What do you like most about football: Scoring touchdowns.
What to do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Be better every day.
Future plans: Play college baseball.
