Bulldog Profile: Javen Rominger

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Baseball, track and basketball.

Parents: Jake Rominger and Dana Reyes.

Favorite television show: QB1.

Favorite movie: The Sandlot.

Favorite athlete: Lamar Jackson.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in football: In sixth grade.

What do you like most about football: Scoring touchdowns.

What to do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Be better every day.

Future plans: Play college baseball.

