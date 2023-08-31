Bulldogs win first indoor softball games

Jocelyn Ware

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Parents: Josh Ware and Kristin Boling.

Favorite television show: Cops.

Favorite movie: Avatar.

Favorite actor: Sam Worthington.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Alabama Crimson Tide.

Favorite athlete: Montana Fouts.

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo.

Favorite restaurant: Charley's.

Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll all throughout high school.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in softball: I started playing when I was eight, then moved to travel softball and played from then on out.

What do you like most about softball: How much you learn about yourself. You become better in many ways. Leadership is taught. So is hard work and discipline.

What do you do to get ready to play: I keep my warm-ups the same every game and think about how I can do great in every game.

Personal goals: I'm aiming to get my bachelor's degree in nursing by the time I'm 21. I want to be the top in my freshman class in college.

Future plans: Attend Grand View University to get my degree in nursing and working at Mercy Hospital.

