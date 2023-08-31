School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Parents: Josh Ware and Kristin Boling.
Favorite television show: Cops.
Favorite movie: Avatar.
Favorite actor: Sam Worthington.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Alabama Crimson Tide.
Favorite athlete: Montana Fouts.
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite restaurant: Charley's.
Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll all throughout high school.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: I started playing when I was eight, then moved to travel softball and played from then on out.
What do you like most about softball: How much you learn about yourself. You become better in many ways. Leadership is taught. So is hard work and discipline.
What do you do to get ready to play: I keep my warm-ups the same every game and think about how I can do great in every game.
Personal goals: I'm aiming to get my bachelor's degree in nursing by the time I'm 21. I want to be the top in my freshman class in college.
Future plans: Attend Grand View University to get my degree in nursing and working at Mercy Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.