School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Football and power lifting.
Parents: Daniela and Brian Springer.
Favorite television show: King of the Hill.
Favorite movie: The Godfather.
Favorite actor: John C. Reilly.
Favorite team: The USA Olympic team.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Anthony Caesar.
Favorite food: All of the above.
Favorite restaurant: Mike’s Pizza and Steakhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: FCS completion.
Biggest influences: My parents and my coaches.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: During my sophomore year.
What do you like most about wrestling: The way it pushes you to strive for a better performance.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Warm up with my teammates.
Personal goals: To further better myself as a whole.
Future plans: To go into pipe fitting and/or plumbing.