John David Springer

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football and power lifting.

Parents: Daniela and Brian Springer.

Favorite television show: King of the Hill.

Favorite movie: The Godfather.

Favorite actor: John C. Reilly.

Favorite team: The USA Olympic team.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Anthony Caesar.

Favorite food: All of the above.

Favorite restaurant: Mike’s Pizza and Steakhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: FCS completion.

Biggest influences: My parents and my coaches.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: During my sophomore year.

What do you like most about wrestling: The way it pushes you to strive for a better performance.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Warm up with my teammates.

Personal goals: To further better myself as a whole.

Future plans: To go into pipe fitting and/or plumbing.

