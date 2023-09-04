Bulldog Profile: John Hardin

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Wrestling.
Parents: Roland and Jessie Hardin.
Favorite television show: Everybody Hates Chris.
Favorite movie: Top Gun.
Favorite actress: Gal Gadot.
Favorite professional team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Conor McGregor.
Favorite food: Medium rare steak.
Favorite restaurant: Mimi's.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning a A+ on my test.
Biggest influence: My father.
When did you first get interested in football: In first grade.
What do you like most about football: The memories.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music and zone in.
Personal goals: Break the program's sack record and earn first-team all-state honors.
Future plans: Play for Navy football.
