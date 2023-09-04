Bulldog Profile: John Hardin

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Wrestling.

Parents: Roland and Jessie Hardin.

Favorite television show: Everybody Hates Chris.

Favorite movie: Top Gun.

Favorite actress: Gal Gadot.

Favorite professional team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Conor McGregor.

Favorite food: Medium rare steak.

Favorite restaurant: Mimi's.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning a A+ on my test.

Biggest influence: My father.

When did you first get interested in football: In first grade.

What do you like most about football: The memories.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music and zone in.

Personal goals: Break the program's sack record and earn first-team all-state honors.

Future plans: Play for Navy football.

