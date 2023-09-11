Bulldog Profile: Jordan Pauls

Jordan Pauls

 Maxwell Thomason

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Track and volleyball.

Parents: Henry and Jennifer Pauls.

Favorite television show: Super Natural.

Favorite movie: Captain America: The First Avenger.

Favorite actor: Chris Pratt.

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite food: Chicken.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating high school.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in softball: Ever since I was little bitty.

What do you like most about softball: All the competition and friendships I've made along the way.

Personal goals: Graduate college with my BSN.

Future plans: Study nursing as well as play softball at Mount Mercy University.

