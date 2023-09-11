Bulldog Profile: Jordan Pauls

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Track and volleyball.
Parents: Henry and Jennifer Pauls.
Favorite television show: Super Natural.
Favorite movie: Captain America: The First Avenger.
Favorite actor: Chris Pratt.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite food: Chicken.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating high school.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in softball: Ever since I was little bitty.
What do you like most about softball: All the competition and friendships I've made along the way.
Personal goals: Graduate college with my BSN.
Future plans: Study nursing as well as play softball at Mount Mercy University.
