Bulldog Profile: Jorge Y. Lopez Rodriguez

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Tennis.

Other activities: Volleyball.

Parents: Madilyn Rodriguez Ortiz and Jorge Lopez Garcia.

Favorite television show: Haikyu.

Favorite movie: Top Gun.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Javy Baez.

Favorite college team: Grand View Vikings.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Bulls.

Favorite food: Tostones.

Favorite restaurant: Potros Garcia.

Favorite vacation spot: Puerto Rico.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Keeping good grades.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in tennis: This year.

What do you like most about tennis: How fast it can go.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Eat.

Personal goals: Getting good grades.

Future plans: Become a commercial pilot.

