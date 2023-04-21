Bulldog Profile: Jorge Y. Lopez Rodriguez

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Tennis.
Other activities: Volleyball.
Parents: Madilyn Rodriguez Ortiz and Jorge Lopez Garcia.
Favorite television show: Haikyu.
Favorite movie: Top Gun.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite athlete: Javy Baez.
Favorite college team: Grand View Vikings.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Bulls.
Favorite food: Tostones.
Favorite restaurant: Potros Garcia.
Favorite vacation spot: Puerto Rico.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Keeping good grades.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in tennis: This year.
What do you like most about tennis: How fast it can go.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Eat.
Personal goals: Getting good grades.
Future plans: Become a commercial pilot.
