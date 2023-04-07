Bulldog Profile: Jose Leyva-Gramajo

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Tennis.
Other activities: Speech, show choir, soccer, swimming manager and the musical.
Parents: Ester Gramajo.
Favorite television show: Young Sheldon.
Favorite movie: Wreck It Ralph 2.
Favorite actress: Zendaya.
Favorite athlete: Roger Federer.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: USA soccer.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Chicago.
Biggest influence: Greta Rath.
When did you first get interested in tennis: This year.
What do you like most about tennis: Playing with my friends.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Warm up.
Personal goals: Play at least one varsity match.
Future plans: Attend Central College.
