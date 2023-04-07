Bulldog Profile: Jose Leyva-Gramajo

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Tennis.

Other activities: Speech, show choir, soccer, swimming manager and the musical.

Parents: Ester Gramajo.

Favorite television show: Young Sheldon.

Favorite movie: Wreck It Ralph 2.

Favorite actress: Zendaya.

Favorite athlete: Roger Federer.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: USA soccer.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Chicago.

Biggest influence: Greta Rath.

When did you first get interested in tennis: This year.

What do you like most about tennis: Playing with my friends.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Warm up.

Personal goals: Play at least one varsity match.

Future plans: Attend Central College.

