Bulldog Profile: Juan Valdes-Garcia

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Soccer.
Parents: Juan Valdes-Barron and Mariadel Rosario Garcia-Mala.
Favorite movie: Transformers.
Favorite television show: Lucifer.
Favorite actor: Tom Holland.
Favorite professional teams: Kansas City Chiefs and Cruz Azul.
Favorite college team: Missouri Tigers.
Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo.
Favorite food: Cochinita pibil.
Favorite restaurant: Las Palmas.
Favorite vacation spot: Lagunas, Oaxaca.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Student of the month.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in football: During my freshman year.
What do you like most about football: Kicking.
What do you do to get ready to play: Close my eyes, breath and say to myself 'It's showtime.'
Personal goals: Get to play professional soccer or football.
Future plans: Go to college.
