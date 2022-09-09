Bulldog Profile: Juan Valdes-Garcia

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Soccer.

Parents: Juan Valdes-Barron and Mariadel Rosario Garcia-Mala.

Favorite movie: Transformers.

Favorite television show: Lucifer.

Favorite actor: Tom Holland.

Favorite professional teams: Kansas City Chiefs and Cruz Azul.

Favorite college team: Missouri Tigers.

Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Favorite food: Cochinita pibil.

Favorite restaurant: Las Palmas.

Favorite vacation spot: Lagunas, Oaxaca.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Student of the month.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in football: During my freshman year.

What do you like most about football: Kicking.

What do you do to get ready to play: Close my eyes, breath and say to myself 'It's showtime.'

Personal goals: Get to play professional soccer or football.

Future plans: Go to college.

