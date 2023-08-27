Bulldog Profile: Kurtis Mull

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Playing Fortnite and pumping iron.
Parents: Travis Mull.
Favorite television show: The Simpsons.
Favorite movie: Finding Nemo.
Favorite actor: Jonah Hill.
Favorite athlete: Daniel Vogelbach.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo.
Favorite restaurant: McDonalds.
Favorite vacation spot: My room.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Passed four years of spanish.
Biggest influence: Luke Goemaat.
When did you first get interested in baseball: When I came out of the womb.
What do you like most about baseball: Sharing unforgettable memories with my friends.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Lock in.
Personal goals: Become a millionaire and watch all my friends succeed.
Future plans: Become a full-time baller.
