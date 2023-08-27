Bulldog Profile: Kurtis Mull

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Playing Fortnite and pumping iron.

Parents: Travis Mull.

Favorite television show: The Simpsons.

Favorite movie: Finding Nemo.

Favorite actor: Jonah Hill.

Favorite athlete: Daniel Vogelbach.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Chicken alfredo.

Favorite restaurant: McDonalds.

Favorite vacation spot: My room.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Passed four years of spanish.

Biggest influence: Luke Goemaat.

When did you first get interested in baseball: When I came out of the womb.

What do you like most about baseball: Sharing unforgettable memories with my friends.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Lock in.

Personal goals: Become a millionaire and watch all my friends succeed.

Future plans: Become a full-time baller. 

