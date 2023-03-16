Bulldog Profile: Lizette Wiggins

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Archery.
Favorite movie: Black Panther.
Favorite actor: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Favorite athlete: John Cena.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite food: Sushi.
Favorite restaurant: Popeye's.
Favorite vacation spot: Paris.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.
Biggest influence: (Ottumwa head archery coach) Cliff (Tucker).
When did you first get interested in archery: In seventh grade.
What do you like most about archery: Shooting at the 3D targets.
What do you do to get ready to play: Focus.
Personal goals: Achieve my dream job and travel to Paris.
Future plans: Attend college.
