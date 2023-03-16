Bulldog Profile: Lizette Wiggins

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Archery.

Favorite movie: Black Panther.

Favorite actor: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Favorite athlete: John Cena.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Favorite restaurant: Popeye's.

Favorite vacation spot: Paris.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.

Biggest influence: (Ottumwa head archery coach) Cliff (Tucker).

When did you first get interested in archery: In seventh grade.

What do you like most about archery: Shooting at the 3D targets.

What do you do to get ready to play: Focus.

Personal goals: Achieve my dream job and travel to Paris.

Future plans: Attend college.

