Bulldog Profile: Logan Shoemaker

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Bowling.
Other activities: Basketball and gaming.
Favorite movie: The Hustle.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Bulls.
Favorite athlete: Micheal Jordan.
Favorite food: Chicken Parmesan.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere out of the Midwest.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Having consistently good grades.
Biggest influence: Kobe Bryant.
When did you first get interested in bowling: In sixth grade.
Personal goals: Don't be broke.
Future plans: I would like to go to college, but I don't know what for yet. I've gone through construction classes and cooking classes through high school, but neither interest me as a future career.
