Bulldog Profile: Logan Shoemaker

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Bowling.

Other activities: Basketball and gaming.

Favorite movie: The Hustle.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Bulls.

Favorite athlete: Micheal Jordan.

Favorite food: Chicken Parmesan.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere out of the Midwest.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Having consistently good grades.

Biggest influence: Kobe Bryant.

When did you first get interested in bowling: In sixth grade.

Personal goals: Don't be broke.

Future plans: I would like to go to college, but I don't know what for yet. I've gone through construction classes and cooking classes through high school, but neither interest me as a future career.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you