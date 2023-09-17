Bulldog Profile: Lucas Peace

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Cross-country.

Other activities: Track.

Parents: Lloyd and Athena Peace.

Favorite television show: The Flash.

Favorite professional team: Brazilian soccer team.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Riverside.

Favorite vacation spot: Brazil.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting good grades.

Biggest influence: Denis Gerson.

When did you first get interested in cross-country: The fact that it is not long distance.

What to do you do to get ready to compete: I run long distances, then short distances.

Personal goals: Run a sub-18 minute 5K.

Future plans: Become a professional pilot.

