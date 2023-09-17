Bulldog Profile: Lucas Peace

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Cross-country.
Other activities: Track.
Parents: Lloyd and Athena Peace.
Favorite television show: The Flash.
Favorite professional team: Brazilian soccer team.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Riverside.
Favorite vacation spot: Brazil.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting good grades.
Biggest influence: Denis Gerson.
When did you first get interested in cross-country: The fact that it is not long distance.
What to do you do to get ready to compete: I run long distances, then short distances.
Personal goals: Run a sub-18 minute 5K.
Future plans: Become a professional pilot.
