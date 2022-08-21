Bulldog Profile: Luke Graeve

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Basketball, baseball and track.

Parents: Josh and Becky Graeve.

Favorite movie: The Big Lebowski.

Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.

Favorite actor: Jonah Hill.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs. 

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Joey Chestnut.

Favorite food: Barbecued brisket.

Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill

Favorite vacation spot: The south.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being in the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in football: When I started going to Iowa State football games.

What do you like most about football: The student section.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Make Athlete of the Week.

Future plans: Attend Iowa State University.

