Bulldog Profile: Luke Graeve

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Basketball, baseball and track.
Parents: Josh and Becky Graeve.
Favorite movie: The Big Lebowski.
Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.
Favorite actor: Jonah Hill.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athlete: Joey Chestnut.
Favorite food: Barbecued brisket.
Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill
Favorite vacation spot: The south.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being in the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in football: When I started going to Iowa State football games.
What do you like most about football: The student section.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Make Athlete of the Week.
Future plans: Attend Iowa State University.
