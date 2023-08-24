Bulldog Profile: Luke Reinhard

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Basketball and track.

Parents: Chris and Shannon Reinhard.

Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.

Favorite movie: Top Gun.

Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.

Favorite athletes: Justin Herbert and Nico Hoerner.

Favorite college team: Oregon Ducks.

Favorite professional baseball team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite professional football team: Chicago Bears.

Favorite professional basketball team: Chicago Bulls.

Favorite foods: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

Favorite restaurant: Culver's.

Favorite vacation spot: Mesa, Arizona.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Completing over 30,000 in college classes.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was born.

What do you like most about baseball: Sharing memories with the boys.

What do you do to get ready to play: Lock in and drink a Body Armor.

Personal goals: Finish college with my degree and get a job as fast as possible.

Future plans: Attend Graceland University to play baseball and major in sports marketing.

