Bulldog Profile: Luke Reinhard

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Basketball and track.
Parents: Chris and Shannon Reinhard.
Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.
Favorite movie: Top Gun.
Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.
Favorite athletes: Justin Herbert and Nico Hoerner.
Favorite college team: Oregon Ducks.
Favorite professional baseball team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite professional football team: Chicago Bears.
Favorite professional basketball team: Chicago Bulls.
Favorite foods: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes.
Favorite restaurant: Culver's.
Favorite vacation spot: Mesa, Arizona.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Completing over 30,000 in college classes.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was born.
What do you like most about baseball: Sharing memories with the boys.
What do you do to get ready to play: Lock in and drink a Body Armor.
Personal goals: Finish college with my degree and get a job as fast as possible.
Future plans: Attend Graceland University to play baseball and major in sports marketing.
