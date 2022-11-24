Bulldog Profile: Mac Payne

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Swimming.

Parents: Abby Leonard and Eric Payne.

Favorite movie: Caddyshack.

Favorite actor: John Wayne.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Mercedes F1 racing team.

Favorite athlete: Ricky Bobby.

Favorite food: Pineapple pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Oregon.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: Bruce Wayne.

When did you first get interested in swimming: When I was 5-years-old.

What do you like most about swimming: The feeling of the accomplishment.

What do you do to get ready to swim: Listen to heavy metal in the car on the way to swim meets.

