Bulldog Profile: Mac Payne

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Swimming.
Parents: Abby Leonard and Eric Payne.
Favorite movie: Caddyshack.
Favorite actor: John Wayne.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Mercedes F1 racing team.
Favorite athlete: Ricky Bobby.
Favorite food: Pineapple pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Oregon.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: Bruce Wayne.
When did you first get interested in swimming: When I was 5-years-old.
What do you like most about swimming: The feeling of the accomplishment.
What do you do to get ready to swim: Listen to heavy metal in the car on the way to swim meets.
