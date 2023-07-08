Bulldogs break into top 15

Madelyn Houk

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Track and field, National Honor Society and Task Force.

Parents: Sara Houk.

Favorite television show: Law & Order.

Favorite movie: The Notebook.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Kris Bryant.

Favorite food: Grandma's mac and cheese.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishments: Getting on the honor roll all four years of high school and being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My grandma.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I first started playing T-ball at age 7.

What do you like most about softball: I love the competitiveness of the sport and being able to fight every game with my teammates.

What do you do to get ready to play: I always get my game day pep talk from grandma.

Personal goals: Strive to live a happy and successful life while aiming to accomplishing all my goals.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to major in business.

