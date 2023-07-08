School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Track and field, National Honor Society and Task Force.
Parents: Sara Houk.
Favorite television show: Law & Order.
Favorite movie: The Notebook.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Kris Bryant.
Favorite food: Grandma's mac and cheese.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishments: Getting on the honor roll all four years of high school and being inducted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My grandma.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I first started playing T-ball at age 7.
What do you like most about softball: I love the competitiveness of the sport and being able to fight every game with my teammates.
What do you do to get ready to play: I always get my game day pep talk from grandma.
Personal goals: Strive to live a happy and successful life while aiming to accomplishing all my goals.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to major in business.
