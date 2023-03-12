Bulldog Profile: Michael Wailes

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Archery.

Other activities: Golf.

Parents: Beth and Ernest Wailes.

Favorite actor: Hugh Jackman.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite meal: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Favorite restaurant: Bubba Q's.

Favorite vacation spot: California.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting through high school.

Biggest influence: My family.

When did you first get interested in archery: In fifth grade.

What do you like most about archery: How calm it is.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Focus on breathing.

Personal goals: To become a pilot.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to study aviation.

