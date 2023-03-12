Bulldog Profile: Michael Wailes

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Archery.
Other activities: Golf.
Parents: Beth and Ernest Wailes.
Favorite actor: Hugh Jackman.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite meal: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Favorite restaurant: Bubba Q's.
Favorite vacation spot: California.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting through high school.
Biggest influence: My family.
When did you first get interested in archery: In fifth grade.
What do you like most about archery: How calm it is.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Focus on breathing.
Personal goals: To become a pilot.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to study aviation.
