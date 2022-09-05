Bulldog Profile: Mikey Cain

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Parents: Mike and Jessica Cain.
Favorite movie: The Waterboy.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Bubba Q's.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning a 3.7 GPA.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in football: When I was in kindergarten.
What do you like most about football: The excitement of a close win.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Have my best season of high school football.
Future plans: Go to college.
