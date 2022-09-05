Bulldog Profile: Mikey Cain

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Parents: Mike and Jessica Cain.

Favorite movie: The Waterboy.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Bubba Q's.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning a 3.7 GPA.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in football: When I was in kindergarten.

What do you like most about football: The excitement of a close win.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Have my best season of high school football.

Future plans: Go to college.

