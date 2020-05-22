OTTUMWA [mdash]Ricky D. Guthrie, 60, of Ottumwa, died May 21, 2020 at home. He was born February 17, 1960 in Ottumwa to Ronald D. and Janet A. Skinner Guthrie. He married Pamela L. Widger and they later divorced. An Ottumwa resident most of his life, Ricky served in the U.S. Army. He loved r…