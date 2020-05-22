School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Tennis.
Other activities: Basketball manager.
Parents: Chris and Michelle McElroy.
Favorite movie: Draft Day.
Favorite television show: The Office.
Favorite actor: Tom Hanks.
Favorite actress: Scarlett Johansson.
Favorite professional team: Las Vegas Raiders.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Derrick Rose.
Favorite food: Wings.
Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.
Favorite vacation spots: California or Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating high school.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get involved in tennis: During my freshman year.
What do you like most about tennis: I always have fun playing with my teammates.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Become a police officer.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College and study criminal justice.