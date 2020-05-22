Nick McElroy

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Tennis.

Other activities: Basketball manager.

Parents: Chris and Michelle McElroy.

Favorite movie: Draft Day.

Favorite television show: The Office.

Favorite actor: Tom Hanks.

Favorite actress: Scarlett Johansson.

Favorite professional team: Las Vegas Raiders.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Derrick Rose.

Favorite food: Wings.

Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.

Favorite vacation spots: California or Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating high school.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get involved in tennis: During my freshman year.

What do you like most about tennis: I always have fun playing with my teammates.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Become a police officer.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College and study criminal justice.

