Bulldog Profile: Noah Trucano

School: Ottumwa.
Grade: Senior.
Sport: Cross-Country.
Other activities: Track, Choir (Meistersingers), Class officer (Vice President), Battle of the Books, Drums and Art.
Parents: John and Jennifer Trucano.
Favorite television show: The Mandalorian.
Favorite movie: Cast Away.
Favorite actor: Tom Hanks.
Favorite college team: Northern Iowa Panthers.
Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps.
Favorite food: Soup, either tomato basil or chicken gnocchi.
Favorite restaurant: Quiznos.
Favorite vacation spots: Orlando, Florida (Orlando) or forested mountainous areas.
Biggest academic achievement: My 3.9 GPA.
Biggest influences: My faith, some teachers, Asa Canny and Coach Forrett.
When did you get interested in cross-country: In seventh grade.
What do you enjoy most about running: Self improvement.
What do you do to get ready to run: Calm my mind and read so that I can focus when I run. I also warm-up with my team.
Personal goals: To run a 17:30 time on a five-kilometer course.
Future plans: To get my PhD in neuropsychology, live in Michigan and write novels.
