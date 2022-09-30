Bulldog Profile: Noah Trucano

School: Ottumwa.

Grade: Senior.

Sport: Cross-Country.

Other activities: Track, Choir (Meistersingers), Class officer (Vice President), Battle of the Books, Drums and Art.

Parents: John and Jennifer Trucano.

Favorite television show: The Mandalorian.

Favorite movie: Cast Away.

Favorite actor: Tom Hanks.

Favorite college team: Northern Iowa Panthers.

Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps.

Favorite food: Soup, either tomato basil or chicken gnocchi.

Favorite restaurant: Quiznos.

Favorite vacation spots: Orlando, Florida (Orlando) or forested mountainous areas.

Biggest academic achievement: My 3.9 GPA.

Biggest influences: My faith, some teachers, Asa Canny and Coach Forrett.

When did you get interested in cross-country: In seventh grade.

What do you enjoy most about running: Self improvement.

What do you do to get ready to run: Calm my mind and read so that I can focus when I run. I also warm-up with my team.

Personal goals: To run a 17:30 time on a five-kilometer course.

Future plans: To get my PhD in neuropsychology, live in Michigan and write novels.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you