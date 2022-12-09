Bulldog Profile: Olivia Coram

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Cross-country and the National Honor Society.
Parents: Brenda Coram.
Favorite television show: Love Island.
Favorite movie: Us.
Favorite actor: Chris Rock.
Favorite college team: Duke Blue Devils.
Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite athlete: Devin Booker.
Favorite food: Sushi.
Favorite restaurant: Panera Bread.
Favorite vacation spot: Virgin Islands.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Biggest influence: My sister.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In eighth grade.
What do you like most about basketball: Building bonds with the team.
What do you do to get ready to play: Always wear something blue and make Brylee's (Jaeger) pre-wrap headband.
Personal goals: Leave a positive influence on these girls.
Future plans: To study finance and business management at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
