Bulldog Profile: Olivia Coram

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Cross-country and the National Honor Society.

Parents: Brenda Coram.

Favorite television show: Love Island.

Favorite movie: Us.

Favorite actor: Chris Rock.

Favorite college team: Duke Blue Devils.

Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite athlete: Devin Booker.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Favorite restaurant: Panera Bread.

Favorite vacation spot: Virgin Islands.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Biggest influence: My sister.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In eighth grade.

What do you like most about basketball: Building bonds with the team.

What do you do to get ready to play: Always wear something blue and make Brylee's (Jaeger) pre-wrap headband.

Personal goals: Leave a positive influence on these girls.

Future plans: To study finance and business management at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

