Bulldog Profile: Ryan Johnson

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Bowling.

Parents: Steve and Amy Johnson.

Favorite television show: Trailer Park Boys.

Favorite movie: Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite athlete: Vince Carter.

Favorite food: Cinnamon rolls.

Favorite restaurant: Pizza Ranch.

Favorite vacation spot: South Carolina.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it to my senior year.

Biggest influence: My family.

When did you first get interested in bowling: Most everyone in my family bowls, so I thought I should.

What do you like most about bowling: I love the pressure and the adrenaline.

What do you do to get ready to bowl: Listen to my best music playlist or talk to my teammates.

Personal goals: Get a good job that will pay me well.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to study something in the medical field and continue to bowl.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you