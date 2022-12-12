Bulldog Profile: Ryan Johnson

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Bowling.
Parents: Steve and Amy Johnson.
Favorite television show: Trailer Park Boys.
Favorite movie: Killer Klowns from Outer Space.
Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite athlete: Vince Carter.
Favorite food: Cinnamon rolls.
Favorite restaurant: Pizza Ranch.
Favorite vacation spot: South Carolina.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it to my senior year.
Biggest influence: My family.
When did you first get interested in bowling: Most everyone in my family bowls, so I thought I should.
What do you like most about bowling: I love the pressure and the adrenaline.
What do you do to get ready to bowl: Listen to my best music playlist or talk to my teammates.
Personal goals: Get a good job that will pay me well.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to study something in the medical field and continue to bowl.
