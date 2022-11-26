Bulldog Profile: Sasha Trejo

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Parents: Heylin Napoles.

Favorite television show: Star Trek.

Favorite movie: The Notebook.

Favorite actress: Angelina Jolie.

Favorite college team: Indian Hills Warriors.

Favorite athlete: Emma Strayer.

Favorite food: Chinese.

Favorite restaurant: Rancho Grande.

Favorite vacation spot: Ixtapa, Mexico.

Biggest influence: Emma Strayer.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: Last year.

What do you like most about wrestling: Team bonding.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Visualize that I'm undefeated.

Personal goals: Getting better at the sport I love.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College.

