Bulldog Profile: Sasha Trejo

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Parents: Heylin Napoles.
Favorite television show: Star Trek.
Favorite movie: The Notebook.
Favorite actress: Angelina Jolie.
Favorite college team: Indian Hills Warriors.
Favorite athlete: Emma Strayer.
Favorite food: Chinese.
Favorite restaurant: Rancho Grande.
Favorite vacation spot: Ixtapa, Mexico.
Biggest influence: Emma Strayer.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: Last year.
What do you like most about wrestling: Team bonding.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Visualize that I'm undefeated.
Personal goals: Getting better at the sport I love.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College.
