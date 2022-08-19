Bulldog Profile: Tanner Schark

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Basketball and baseball.
Parents: Chris and Christina Schark.
Favorite movie: The Hangover.
Favorite television show: SpongeBob SquarePants.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Mike Trout.
Favorite food: Tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: St. Petersburg Beach.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 3.9 GPA in high school.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in football: In second grade when I started playing flag football in Wildwood Park.
What do you like most about football: The water breaks.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music really loud.
Personal goals: Make millions.
Future plans: Go to college and get a degree.
