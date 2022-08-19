Bulldog Profile: Tanner Schark

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Basketball and baseball.

Parents: Chris and Christina Schark.

Favorite movie: The Hangover.

Favorite television show: SpongeBob SquarePants.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler. 

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Mike Trout.

Favorite food: Tacos.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: St. Petersburg Beach.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 3.9 GPA in high school.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in football: In second grade when I started playing flag football in Wildwood Park.

What do you like most about football: The water breaks.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music really loud.

Personal goals: Make millions.

Future plans: Go to college and get a degree.

