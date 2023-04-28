Bulldog Profile: Tayvian Murphy

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Tennis.
Other activities: Drama, swimming and show choir.
Parents: Natalie Lunsford.
Favorite movie: Horton Hears a Who.
Favorite actor: Tom Holland.
Favorite athlete: Novak Djokovic.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.
Biggest influence: My brother.
When did you first get interested in tennis: When my family got Wii Sports.
What do you like most about tennis: The people and forehands.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: To get better at my serves.
Future plans: To be a dental hygienist.
