Bulldog Profile: Tayvian Murphy

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Tennis.

Other activities: Drama, swimming and show choir.

Parents: Natalie Lunsford.

Favorite movie: Horton Hears a Who.

Favorite actor: Tom Holland.

Favorite athlete: Novak Djokovic.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.

Biggest influence: My brother.

When did you first get interested in tennis: When my family got Wii Sports.

What do you like most about tennis: The people and forehands.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: To get better at my serves.

Future plans: To be a dental hygienist.

