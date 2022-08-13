Bulldog Profile: William Howard

School: Ottumwa
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Parents: Rikki Howard.
Favorite television show: Rick and Morty
Favorite movie: Happy Feet.
Favorite actor: Denzel Washington.
Favorite professional team: Buffalo Bills.
Favorite college teams: Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins.
Favorite athlete: Travis Hunter.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell.
Favorite vacation spot: Miami.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting an A+.
Biggest influence: My pops.
When did you first get interested in football: Down in Iowa.
What do you like most about football: The feeling of love.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Making it to the league.
Future plans: Get better.
