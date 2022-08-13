Bulldog Profile: William Howard

School: Ottumwa

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Parents: Rikki Howard.

Favorite television show: Rick and Morty

Favorite movie: Happy Feet.

Favorite actor: Denzel Washington.

Favorite professional team: Buffalo Bills.

Favorite college teams: Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins.

Favorite athlete: Travis Hunter.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell.

Favorite vacation spot: Miami.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting an A+.

Biggest influence: My pops.

When did you first get interested in football: Down in Iowa.

What do you like most about football: The feeling of love.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Making it to the league.

Future plans: Get better.

