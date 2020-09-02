OTTUMWA — No one can say the Ottumwa cross-country runners won’t be in great shape when they finally toe the starting line for the first time in 2020.
The Bulldog girls and boys have been preparing since fall sports were given the official green light to practice back in August. The athletes have been working out throughout a month that saw plenty of days in which conditions could be generously described as sweltering.
Ottumwa was supposed to have opened the season last Thursday in Marshalltown. Excessive heat changed those plans. With the cancellation of that meet, the Bulldogs have had an extra week to prepare for a season opener on their home course as OHS will run in the Pekin-hosted Wildwood Invitational looking to sweep the team titles for third consecutive season.
“In 27 years, I’ve never experienced such an odd year like this one,” Ottumwa head boys cross-country coach Jeff Smith said. “Having track season cut short this past spring didn’t help matters. I know there were some of our guys that probably hadn’t run as much as the should have during the offseason.”
Indeed, an extra week of practice certainly had to help both OHS cross-country teams be better prepared for the first meet of the season. Many runners hadn’t competed since the Dickinson Relays last March, the first meet of the high school track and field indoor season which came just days before all activities were called off for the spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Even as they prepare to run at Wildwood on Thursday, the ongoing pandemic looms having already forced Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to pull out as all activities at the school are on hold while the school goes to a temporary Hybrid Learning model following an outbreak. The possibility remains that, even as the cross-country season begins, the ability to reach the finish line by making it to the state cross-country meet will be cut short should outbreaks worsen across the state.
“The uncertainty from day to day is there. I just tell the kids you have to put that out of your mind,” Smith said. “We have a meet Thursday and we’re going to run in it. Then, we’ve got a meet next Thursday at Waterworks Park in Fairfield. We’re going to take it like that. We’re going to prepare to run in every meet until we hear differently.
“Sometimes, the situation can change by the hour, but you’ve just got to be prepared to go like this thing isn’t around and be ready to compete. Everybody is in the same boat.”
The Ottumwa boys enter this year with more returning experience then the Bulldog girls. Coming off an eighth-place finish in last year’s Class 4A state qualifier at Marshalltown as a team, Ottumwa returns junior Asa Canny who made a bid for a trip to state finishing 21st in his first state qualifying race with a personal best time of 17:10.6, just 22 seconds shy of a ticket to Fort Dodge.
“Asa’s not only back, but so is Max Thomason (40th in 18:05), Mason Young (52nd in 18:32.4) and Gatlin Meninga (55th in 18:47.3),” Smith said. “Everyone is back. That’s encouraging. We were a little behind in preparation due to everything going on with the pandemic, but Asa and Max both have goals of making it to state this year. Asa’s time last year would have been good enough to qualify in almost any other district. Max has really gotten a lot bigger and stronger. They’ve both got high expectations. Hopefully, that pushes everyone else to a higher level.”
As for the Ottumwa girls, it’s a new year with new expectations with new faces looking to step up in place of three state champions who graduated last year. Twin sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch along with Carollin Mellin helped lead the Bulldog girls to conference titles and a berth as a team in the state cross-country meet in 2018.
Now, in 2020, a growing crop of runners led by senior captains Meghan Coulter and Isabelle Mellin, along with junior captain Lina Newland, are looking to help make the Bulldogs something of a dark horse contender this year.
“We have 25 girls out this season, which is great growth in participation,” Ottumwa head girls cross-country coach Kristin Mitchell said. “I think the word is out there about the program. The middle school program has been growing. I got to talk to some of the incoming freshmen late last year. Everyone is excited. We should have that nice core pack of runners that can help us compete as a team throughout the season.
“We’ve been so used to have Alli, Carollin and last year Grace (who played volleyball during her first three years at OHS) out front. If we can’t have that, this is the next best thing. I don’t know who our top seven runners are going to be this year. It’s open for everyone from freshmen to seniors that could be the runners that score for us. That’s how you build a team. That’s what the bigger programs have. This is how you build a great program.”