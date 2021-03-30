OTTUMWA – Second-year Ottumwa boys' soccer coach Andy Maw has high expectations for the 2021 edition of Bulldog soccer.
Maw, a 10-year veteran of coaching the Ottumwa youth soccer programs before transitioning to the Ottumwa high school position last year, looks to elevate the program in his first year of competition.
"We had our season cancelled last year, right before the initial practice," noted Maw.
Maw looks to have around 40 players on this season's squad, based on the numbers participating in open gym. The Bulldogs, who last competed during the 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finished that year with a 5-14 record.
"We can raise that bar," noted Maw.
Maw also has two new assistant coaches in Martin Garcia and Jonathan Vasquez. Due to the soccer season being shelved last year, the Bulldogs have only five home games.
According to Maw, the favorites in the Central Iowa Metro League (CIML) should come from Ankeny Centennial, Southeast Polk and Urbandale.
Maw's key returners from two years ago include senior center defender Alex Botello, junior striker Reggie Melendez and junior midfielder Carolos Barojas. The Bulldogs also look for good things from newcomers Oscar Rodriquez and Junior Pineda.
Rodriquez is a freshman attacking mid-fielder. Pineda is a sophomore center defender who moved into the district.
"Our main focus will be to move the program up," assessed Maw. "We need to play as one team, play united. We will be doing a number of team building exercises."
Maw also plans to focus on academic eligibility.
"Our challenges with academic eligibility has to end," stated Maw.
One of the goals for the Bulldogs is to qualify for the state tournament, something that has eluded the Bulldogs since the inception of the soccer program. Ottumwa competes in Class 3A, the largest of the three soccer classes for the state of Iowa.
The Bulldogs open the season on Thursday, Apr. 1 as they host the Oskaloosa Indians at Schafer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.