OTTUMWA – Last year, it was a fun night put together to make up for an unexpected gap in the regular-season schedule.
What began as a unique way to make sure the Ottumwa High School volleyball team didn't miss a chance to compete on the court in 2020 may have officially become an annual tradition on Monday. For the second straight year, Bulldog volleyball players faced off with coaches from the high school and middle school ranks on a night that allowed OHS players one more chance to compete together while raising money for a good cause.
Almost $600 was brought in Monday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium during the 'Coaches vs. Cancer' scrimmage. One family close to the volleyball program that has been dealing with fighting the disease will be receiving the proceeds from the event as fans purchased raffle tickets, 'Chuck-a-Ducks' and added to a pair of donation jars while making their picks on whether the coaches or the players would win the three-game scrimmage.
"This was way better than last year," said Ottumwa volleyball coach Laura Goemaat, who led the organization of the 'Coaches vs. Cancer' event. "We didn't do raffle prizes. We didn't even do admission. It was a free event last year. We just wanted people to come.
"This year, we knew more people would know about it and we'd have more time to prepare. We had shirts made. It took a lot more planning, but it was worth it because we brought in a lot more money."
Goemaat and her husband, Luke, were part of the winning team of varsity coaches in Monday's match with the OHS varsity players. After dropping the opening game 25-17, the coaches came back to force a third and decisive game with a 25-21 win before clinching the 25-15 third set on a tip for a kill by Laura Goemaat on match point.
"I think this is going to become an Ottumwa volleyball tradition," Laura Goemaat said. "Only five teams in the entire state get to end their season on a win. This is one way to get the whole team together again for a really fun night of volleyball and end on high note."
Even though the coaches took the win, just being able to play three more games together meant the world to senior players like Kennedy Hugen and Brooklyn Beske. After helping collect donations throughout the night, the Ottumwa varsity squad got to rush on to the court for warm-ups one more time as a team in 2020 two weeks after being swept in regional tournament play by Waukee.
"It was way more competitive. I like how there were try-outs to see who made what team, because it made it a lot more competitive," Beske said. "It was fun to go back and forth with coaches. We had some really good volleys out there. They wanted to stop the final set at 15. This was my last time playing on this court. I want to go to 25 to spend as much time as we could on the court.
"All of our blocks had to be up there waiting three times longer that what we're normally used to," Hugen added. "I really liked the idea when we did it last year. To hear that we were doing it again this year was great."
Indian Hills freshman Haleigh Hadley helped participate in the 'Coaches vs. Cancer' event, serving as the down official at the net for the junior varsity and varsity matches. The Gilbert native and transfer from Iowa State University had never participated in an event like Monday's.
"We did raffles and we did Chuck-a-Duck, but we never played our coaches," Hadley said. "This so much fun. I wish I could have played in something like this.
"There's a few teachers I wish I could have hit in the face with a kill."