OTTUMWA — In the end, it looked just like another night of Ottumwa High School volleyball.
In fact, it had to look of several decades of Ottumwa High School volleyball on Tuesday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Current Bulldog players took the court for a special night of action coming out to 1980s music for warm-ups. Players came out wearing a variety of different former Ottumwa volleyball uniforms from as early as 1998 to as late as the versions that directly preceded the current uniforms in a change made just a few years earlier.
It was all part of an intrasquad scrimmage as the formerly-ranked Bulldog spikers took the floor for the first time since dropping a tough three-set battle last Thursday with fifth-ranked (5A) Ankeny Centennial. With the scheduled CIML Metro battle with Des Moines North canceled as all extra-curricular activities within the Des Moines Public School system continue to be on hold, Ottumwa players split up and battled to the end in a best two-out-of-three set match played in front of a boisterous crowd that included a split student section.
"Half of them went to one side and half of them went to other side, so each team got an equal amount of support," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said.
Josie Vonderhaar, however, would quickly dispute that.
"We had a lot more people on our side," Vonderhaar said with a smile.
The brought a rebutal from Chloe Schneckloth, who for one night was Vonderhaar's opponent on the other side of the net.
"They had a few more people that just sat there and didn't make any noise," Schneckloth said. "Our fans were up and cheering. They brought a flag to wave around. They brought a lot more enthusiasm."
The battle on the court of Ottumwa vs. Ottumwa brought with it some unique trappings. Emma Weilbrenner, for one, noticed fans and friends that have been cheering her on throughout all four years as a Bulldog volleyball player suddenly show support for her 'opponents' during Tuesday's scrimmage.
"They started out on our side playing fair game, then they switched over and started rooting against us," Weilbrenner joked. "They started doing that barking thing they do to our opponents. I felt like I was a visitor.
"They were barking at me and yelling at me when I went to serve," Schneckloth, who was on Weilbrenner's team for the scrimmage, added. "A lot of the kids knew me, so I think they were just having fun with it. At least that's what I hope."
In the end, the match was a fun night to display the overall talent of the Bulldogs. Vonderhaar and Anne Guest ended up on the winning end of the scrimmage as part of the team that came out on top 25-20 in the third and decisive game over the side that included Schneckloth and Weilbrenner, rallying from a 17-9 deficit in the final game.
"It really showed how we can push through even when we're having a bad moment," Vonderhaar said. "I think that's when the competition really got taken up another level. That's when I personally really got that feeling of wanting to win just like in any other match."
Guest, Ottumwa's top attacker nearing 700 career kills, was face to face several times during the scrimmage with her friends and teammates at the net. Guest and Schneckloth went head-to-head, so to speak, several times looking for points.
"It was just a bit awkward. Chloe and I just kept giving each other looks. She would pass up some of my hits. She'd give me the same look if I passed up one of her hits," Guest said. "It was just a fun moment between us. We went against each other several times just to see, for fun, who would come out on top.
"I knew I was going to be going up against Anne. It's middle against middle and obviously, she came out on top," Schneckloth added. "I've played against Anne for years. I know how to read her. That helped in the back row, but in the front row she really did a great job hammering it through my blocks."
When Ottumwa does take the court next time, they'll be back in their 2020 uniforms. This past week allowed Thomas and the Bulldog players to go back in time breaking out uniforms that were worn by some of the all-time great Ottumwa volleyball players over the past three decades, uniforms that current OHS players got to personally select.
"That was one of the best things about this, getting to see the girls at the team dinner on Monday go through all the uniforms," Thomas said. "They found the old sweatsuits. They wore those to school on Tuesday. They were just hilarious at the team dinner having fun in the uniforms. I was very involved when my girls played and I kept score for the high school team when I was the middle school coach, but I didn't really pay attention to uniforms. It was fun to see where it's evolved and compare the uniforms of today to what they've been in the past."
Ottumwa (10-6) is scheduled to get back on the court for regular-season action in a triangular with Ankeny at Norwalk on Saturday. While they are hoping to be able to fill in the remaining four dates that are open on their schedule with all CIML Metro matches currently canceled for the 2020 season, Tuesday's battle of the Bulldog spikers was a worthwhile alternative to a night with no volleyball action to take part in.
"I did have a lot more fun than I thought I would," Guest added. "It was better than not having a match at all.
"We got the chance to make memories. It's something we'll always get to remember from this season," Vonderhaar said.