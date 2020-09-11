OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School volleyball team will be in action on Tuesday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
The 14th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs are now scheduled to host Marshalltown, replacing the scheduled CIML Metro conference match with Des Moines East that was scheduled to be played Tuesday, Sept. 15. East is one of five Des Moines Public Schools that have all extra-curricular activities on hold with the school district currently going with 100-percent virtual learning in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The schedule for the night will be:
4:45- 9th A (Rubber Gym) and JV (Wood Gym)
6:00- 9th B (Rubber Gym) and 10th (Wood Gym)
7:30- Varsity (Wood Gym).
Ottumwa is 4-4 on the season and remains ranked in the top 15 of Class 5A after a thrilling four-set win at home over Southeast Polk this past Tuesday. The Bulldogs are also scheduled to host their annual eight-team home tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19, with both the wood and rubber gym being used for the regular schedule of pool play matches followed by a bracketed portion of the tournament.