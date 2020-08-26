OTTUMWA — For much of the past decade, the Ottumwa girls swimming team measured success by seeing more and more athletes coming out for the sport.
The Bulldogs began last season hitting a new benchmark for participation last year with over 50 swimmers taking part in the program. The season ended with an even bigger benchmark as Leah Chelgren, Libby Moses, Mac Payne and Saige Knight qualified and swam in a pair of relay races at the Iowa Girls High School state swimming meet.
Chelgren, Moses and Payne are back and looking for even more success in 2020. Ava Johnson will take over for Knight, who is headed off to swim in college at Iowa Central, as the Bulldogs look to build off a breakthrough season in which the program was represented at state for the first time in 14 years.
“All of these girls are working so hard and are so determined,” Chelgren said. “We want to prove to everyone that we can work hard and we aren’t going to waste our chance at having a season.”
The past year was shaping up to be a truly banner season for all swimmers involved with both the Ottumwa High School and YMCA programs. The first trip to the high school girls state swimming meet in 14 years was followed up this past winter by Kevin Kretz becoming the first swimmer to break a school record in over a decade, breaking the 33-yard old school record in the boys 50 freestyle while placing at the Iowa High School boys state swimming meet with a time of 21.66 seconds.
Kretz then set a tone for the Hurricanes at the Iowa State YMCA meet. The two-time YMCA National Short Course qualifer won the 200-yard freestyle for boys 15-21 year-olds in record time, finishing the race in 1:45.28.
“That race is one of the first events in the entire meet, so to have Kevin go out breaking the record was just an amazing way to start things for us,” Chelgren said. “You get Kevin breaking the record, then you get so many of our teammates getting first and second-place finishes. It was amazing to watch our little town place so high.”
Chelgren would also be part of two state championship relay wins for the Hurricanes, swimming to a first-place finishes with Payne, Johnson and Willow Larsen in both the 13-14 year-old girls 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.34 and 200 free relay in 1:45.58. The Hurricanes won 10 different state races over the two-day meet in Marshalltown, winning the Division 3 combined team championship with 650 points, beating out the Bedell YMCA Barracudes by 85 while qualifying 16 swimmers including Chelgren, Payne and Johnson for regionals in Des Moines the following week.
That meet never happened. Less than a week after winning the YMCA state title, the Hurricanes season was brought to a close as the coronavirus pandemic brought all activities to a sudden stop back in March, leading to months of uncertainty as to whether the OHS swimmers would be back in the pool in 2020.
“I remember we were at a work out with (former Ottumwa High School head coach) Mike McWilliams. He wasn’t sure if we were going to get to swim this year,” Moses said. “We all had that voice in the back of our minds saying we might not get to swim this year. When we got the news that we were going to have a season, it was such great news. Leah and I are juniors. We’ve only got two years left and we’ve got to make the most of them.
“That’s the great thing about this. We’re all lucky that none of that are seniors, but I would have felt terrible for our seniors that wouldn’t have gotten the chance to swim,” Chelgren added.
Heather Simplot, who has guided the Hurricanes throughout the past decade, will take over as the new head coach of OHS girls swimming with Cherie Langland stepping away to focus on coaching the boys program this year. Swimmers like Chelgren, Payne, Moses and Johnson have all spent time learning from Simplot, helping to smooth out a transition that was anything but smooth over the past few months after it initially appeared as though Jill Ardueser would be taking over for Langland after Langland made her official decision to step away as girls head coach this past spring.
“Our other coach, Jill, had some medical concerns and very graciously declined the request to coach,” Chelgren said. “For a while, we were kind of wondering what we were going to do next. We were getting ready to start the season without a coach. We didn’t know what would happen. We’re very thankful for Mike (McWilliams) for helping coach us during that transition.
“I’m very excited to have Heather as our head coach. Some of us have been swimming for her for 11 years. We have someone that we know and someone that knows everyone’s dynamic.”
The experience of coaching the Hurricanes and being a familiar voice at the pool for several of Ottumwa’s current swimmers should help Simplot, who takes over a team with 34 swimmers including 11 seniors. Besides Chelgren, Payne and Moses, Drennan Lindberg returns after serving as an alternate last year at state.
“It would be very hard to step into this role if you haven’t been coaching for awhile,” Simplot said. “For most of these girls, I’ve coached them at some point already. I’ve seen them develop and I’m familiar with what they need to work on. We’ve also got some newer swimmers that are joining the program. That’s exciting to see.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic will make things a little different for the Ottumwa swimming team this season. Spectators from visiting teams, including the Fairfield and Centerville programs that swim against the Bulldogs on Thursday, are not allowed attend meets, meaning OHS swimmers will be on their own when they hit the road this season. Space will be reserved for the swim teams coaches and meet workers while home spectator capacity will be a local control decision with a couple of weekend invitational meets that the Bulldogs have competed at in recent years being called off.
Those are minor concessions, however, as Ottumwa looks to take full advantage of having a 2020 season. Moses has sights set on qualifying for state in the breaststroke, Payne is hoping to make some noise in the backstroke and several Ottumwa swimmers are looking to join Kretz by placing their names on the record board at Mike McWilliams Pool.
“We’ll see what we can get this year,” Moses said.