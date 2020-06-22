OTTUMWA — After four picture-perfect days of weather to open the 2020 high school baseball and softball seasons in Iowa, rain has caused several area games to be postponed or canceled over the past four days.
After wrapping up the week with rain on Friday, wiping out nearly all of the area softball and baseball games on the schedule, the second week of the summer sports season began with more rain and more weather-related announcements. Among the games impacted on Monday were baseball and softball games at Ottumwa against Fort Dodge, including a top-15 showdown in Class 5A that will have to wait a day to be played.
The 11th-ranked OHS softball team will now host top-ranked Fort Dodge in a varsity doubleheader Tuesday night at Frank Huston Field. It will be part of a busy day for softball with to junior varsity games against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont kicking off a slate of five games at 10 a.m.
Ottumwa and Fort Dodge will play a junior varsity game at 2:30 p.m. The varsity doubleheader between the schools will begin at 5 p.m.
Ottumwa baseball, meanwhile, will not be able to make up the games with Fort Dodge on Tuesday as the Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Ames, one day ahead of the Ottumwa softball team's trip north to face the Little Cyclones scheduled for Wednesday. The Ames baseball team is scheduled to play a game at Principal Park in Des Moines on Wednesday evening against Knoxville, making it necessary for OHS to make the trip to Ames a day earlier.
There is no make-up date for the Fort Dodge at Ottumwa baseball games. Both schools face Marshalltown this week with Fort Dodge playing on Wednesday while OHS faces the Bobcats on Friday.
Ottumwa was one of several schools that had baseball and softball games called off due to rain on Monday. Other games called off include:
• Van Buren County at Cardinal baseball. Rescheduled for June 27.
• Cardinal at Van Buren County softball. Rescheduled for July 3.
• Burlington at Fairfield baseball and softball. Softball rescheduled for June 23. Baseball rescheduled for July 10.
• Pekin at Columbus Junction baseball. No reschedule date announced.
• Columbus Junction at Pekin softball. No reschedule date announced.
• Knoxville at Centerville baseball and softball. No reschedule dates announced.
• EBF at Chariton baseball. Rescheduled for June 26.
• Iowa Valley at Sigourney baseball and softball. Rescheduled for June 23.
• Southeast Warren at Moravia baseball and softball. No make-up date announced.