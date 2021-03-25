OTTUMWA – The stars seemed aligned for the most memorable season in the history of the Ottumwa High School girls track and field program.
In the end, the 2020 season proved to be one nobody will forget for all the wrong reasons.
The Bulldogs never got a chance to achieve the dreams of a team that returned four state champions and eight state qualifiers. The sudden impact of the coronavirus pandemic brought Ottumwa's most promising track and field season to end in mid-March.
Slowly but surely, high school sports have returned to everyday life, bringing with it the return of high school track and field across Iowa. For the Bulldogs, it will be a year with a lot of questions to answer as Ottumwa looks to replace three of the only four athletes in program history to win state titles.
"They're definitely not replaceable, that's for sure," OHS senior Isabelle Mellin said of her older sister, Carollin, as well as twin sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch. "I think, in our own ways, we're still going to be able to show everyone that Ottumwa's a team to look out for. We're going to show everyone that Ottumwa is a good team even with the girls that we lost from last year."
Meghan Coulter is the only remaining athlete with state championship experience, having run with Mellin and the Bookin-Nosbisch sisters on the title-winning 4x800 relay team. Coulter has only improved as a distance runner since her sophomore season, becoming a state cross-country qualifier this past fall.
"You can't even describe the feeling of being back out here on the track and running again," Coulter said. "I know I was super excited to be back out here during our first practice. I was going a little fast during some of those splits, but the feeling you get from running on the track with all your teammates is indescribable."
Coulter isn't the only runner that excelled at the highest level two years ago. Anne Guest will enter this season as a state championship contender in the high jump after finishing in a third-place tie two years ago at state with a 5-2 jump before reaching 5-5 last March in the Wartburg Indoor meet.
"I'm ready to work hard. I'm ready to run. I'm ready to jump. I've been practicing hurdles," Guest said. "I can't tell you how excited I was the first day we came to practice. It was weird at first because we hadn't been here in so long, but as we started getting into the workouts and talking as a team, it felt much more normal. It felt much more like a regular season. Nothing's going to change. We just have to stay positive no matter what happens."
Besides Coulter and Guest, Ottumwa returns distance medley relay state qualifier Chloe Schneckloth. The senior has been back working out and running with her teammates after suffering a knee injury in her final high school basketball game for the Bulldogs at Des Moines North back on Feb. 17.
"I'm feeling about 95 percent. Sometimes, on the corners, it's tough on my knee," Schneckloth said. "I went to the doctors after the basketball season. They confirmed it was my meniscus. I kind of took it easy, starting slow, but I want to get back to 100 percent. I am taking slower steps, but I'm gradually getting back."
While Ottumwa saw limited action in 2020, the indoor season provided a glimpse into the future of the Bulldogs' 2021 campaign. Alivia Van Maanen, one of Ottumwa's five current juniors, got the chance to compete in the 800 meters last March at the Wartburg Invitational, placing 14th in 2:41.93 in the same race Alli Bookin-Nosbisch won a state title in two years ago.
Lina Newland, another current OHS junior, placed in the top 20 at that same Wartburg Invitational in the 55-meter dash. Newland and current Ottumwa senior Mya Davis also took part in the long jump last March as the Bulldogs hope to find success in several more events after shining in the distance races in recent years.
"I think we've got talent spread out across all events this year," Ottumwa head girls track and field coach Jim Schlarbaum said. "We have more sprinters than we've had in a long time. We were really looking forward to that last season. We've got some excellent distance runners that are still here, some sprinters that can definitely show us some good things. Our jumpers are looking to produce for us.
"We've got a chance to be a force to be reckoned with as long as we can stay positive and stay healthy. The girls probably get annoyed with me always saying it, but positive thoughts bring positive results. That's hopefully going to be our motto throughout the season."