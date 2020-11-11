OTTUMWA — There was laughing. There were smiles. There were even videos being posted to social media.
The Ottumwa High School girls basketball players enjoyed almost every minute of Wednesday's picture day. Besides taking a team photo and group photos for each class, each player got to pose for an individual picture leading to more laughs and even some teamwork, such as Isabelle Mellin holding a basketball up for Chloe Schneckloth to 'palm' for her senior banner.
All the while, head coach Joe VandenBerg watched on. Besides the normal Xs and Os that every coach has racing through their mind in the preseason, thoughts of what's taking place around the state off the court way heavy on VandenBerg as he prepares for his second season as head coach of the OHS girls basketball program.
"From the administrative side of things, it's been a little bit different this year preparing for the season," VandenBerg said. "We've got to make sure the way things need to be, changing schedules if need be and making sure we're making the right calls."
VandenBerg already has had to adjust to his first season as a head coach in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ottumwa was originally scheduled to op en the regular season at Fort Madison on Nov. 23.
Fort Madison, however, has moved to virtual learning throughout the month of November. The Bloodhounds postponed scheduled games with Centerville, Ottumwa and Davis County along with other activities, leaving OHS and Centerville to face each other at Lakeview Gymnasium on Nov. 23.
"I've known (Centerville head girls basketball coach) Nic (Belloma) for a long time," VandenBerg said. "He actually heard from Fort Madison first and it just happened to work out that he contacted as we learned our game at Fort Madison was off. It wasn't like we were having to scramble to make arrangements. It's a close drive for us and good match-up to open the season."
VandenBerg has already experienced the difficulties of keeping a schedule in tact in the COVID-19 era. As an assistant football coach, VandenBerg was right in the middle of the multitude of changes to the Ottumwa 2020 schedule which included a last-minute change in season-opening road trips from Burlington to Central DeWitt, a game at Ames that was canceled in week four and ultimately made up to close the regular season at Ottumwa to make up for canceled games for each school with Des Moines Public schools and a trip to Winterset that was agreed to as Ottumwa stepped in during a scheduled off week as a replacement for Des Moines Hoover.
"Having that experience allowed me to have some preparation before basketball season and allowed us to have conversations with my coaching staff that are similar to how we prepared the football team and how to deal with things that are changing constantly," VandenBerg said. "It definitely helps to know just how we keep the kids in the right place mentally in a constantly-changing environment."
Fortunately for VandenBerg, as Wednesday showed, the 2020-21 Ottumwa girls basketball team appears to be a very fun-loving group. It will be a squad that enters the season with a new look, replacing five senior starters from last year's 13-10 squad.
That doesn't mean Ottumwa lacks for experience. Six seniors (Anne Guest, Chloe Schneckloth, Zoey Jones, Josie Lemonds, Isabelle Mellin, Ashley Jones) give VandenBerg a squad that produce another senior-laden starting line-up heading into this season. The junior class includes six-foot forward Cadence Birk along with guards Alivia Van Maanen, Angela Basin, Chloe Bradley, Kennedy Hugen and Addison Ransom with sophomore guard Olivia Coram rounding out the current varsity roster.
"We're going to have a new starting five, so there are definitely going to be some things we need to iron out," VandenBerg said. "It takes time when you add in new things. We return a group of girls that do a really good job inside the paint. We can control the glass and take advantage of some offensive rebounds. We've got some length when you look at girls like Addison, Anne and Chloe (Schneckloth). That's definitely a facet of the game that works to our advantage."
Ottumwa is scheduled to host a Hall-of-Pride scrimmage with defending South Central Conference champion Knoxville on Thursday, Nov. 19 before opening the regular season at Centerville. After the Thanksgiving break, OHS rounds out November with trip on the 30th to Mount Pleasant before heading to Ankeny the following day to open December against the Hawkettes.
Ottumwa's first home game is scheduled to be against Ames on Friday, Dec. 4. With the current rise in COVID-19 across the state, however, the first regular season game may not be the only change to the Bulldog schedule which still includes a full slate of home-and-away CIML Metro conference games with all Des Moines Public schools.
"I don't think any of this has had any effect on the girls. They've continued to show up and continued to work hard preparing for the season," VandenBerg said. "The technical side hasn't seen many changes, but it makes a difference from the Xs and Os in terms of how we prepare for who we're going to play. I think that's going to be a little bit different every week this year in terms who we play and when we play. That's all going to be different for us."