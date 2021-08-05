OTTUMWA — The 2020-21 baseball season is officially over, but many area teams and their players performed at a high level before everyone's respective seasons came to a close.
The Ottumwa Bulldogs made it back to the state baseball tournament for the first time since 2006, the Davis County Mustangs made it to the 2A state baseball tournament after an up-and-down regular season, and the Centerville Big Reds came up one game short of their second 2A state title game appearance in the last four seasons.
With so many talented players across the region to choose from, it's time to unveil who made the cut for the 2021 All-Courier baseball team.
PITCHERS
Colton McKinnon, Sr., Ottumwa
McKinnon proved to be the Bulldogs' ace in their historic 2020-21 season. The senior put together one of the best seasons in all of 4A, finishing his final season with 0.51 ERA, the third lowest in 4A and the lowest in the CIML-Metro. McKinnon allowed three earned runs in 41.1 innings pitched, leading Ottumwa to its first state tournament appearance since 2006. McKinnon also ranked atop the conference in wins (7) and opponent batting average (.111). Before the Bulldogs made their way to Iowa City, McKinnon threw a no-hitter in the Bulldogs' first round matchup vs Cedar Rapids Washington and would throw four more hitless innings in the substate final vs Iowa City High.
Jared McCrea, Sr., EBF
McCrea and the Rockets may not have made it to state, but the senior left his mark on the mound for Eddyville in 2020-21. McCrea finished 27th in 2A with a 1.27 ERA, 19th in 2A with 70 strikeouts while holding his opponents to a .116 batting average. McCrea led the Rockets with his 1.27 ERA and allowed nine earned runs in 50 innings pitched. When it came time for conference play, McCrea brought his best stuff. The senior held conference opponents to a .104 batting average, while striking out 45 batters in line to a 1.11 ERA in South Central Conference play.
Tein Thiravong, Sr., Albia
The Albia senior led the Blue Demons on the mound in the 2020-21 season. Thiravong tossed 51.1 innings, allowing 20 earned runs, while fanning 60 batters to finish his final season with a 2.73 ERA. Thiravong led Albia in innings pitched against conference opponents, striking out 40 batters in his seven conference game starts. He also racked up the most wins of any pitcher in the South Central (7) and ranked second in most starts in the conference with 10.
INFIELDERS
Jesus Jaime, Sr., Ottumwa
Jesus Jaime closed out his Ottumwa baseball career on top. The senior third baseman for the Bulldogs battled an injury late in the season, but gave himself plenty of distance himself and the rest of CIML-Metro opponents and the rest of Class 4A in the biggest hitting statistics before his season would end. Jaime led all of 4A and 4A seniors with a .514 batting average, the highest in the CIML Metro and 11th best of all seniors in Iowa in the 2020-21 season. Jaime finished T11 in 4A with seven home-runs, but led Ottumwa with 55 hits and 35 RBI. The senior slugger showed up in conference play at the plate, slashing .560/.645/1.180 in his 17 conference games.
Mitch Wood, Sr., Ottumwa
The Bulldogs were loaded on the left side of the infield this season, with Jaime playing the hot corner at third, while Mitch Wood played at shortstop. Wood batted second in the Bulldogs' lineup this past season, giving them an excellent slugging bat, while also a disciplined hitter who took free passes when he needed to. Wood finished T11 in 4A with seven home-runs like Jaime, and finished 4th in 4A with .591 OBP and fourth in 4A with 33 walks. The senior also led Ottumwa with three triples and had the second best batting average in the CIML-Metro (.454). Wood will be attending the University of Iowa this fall and will be playing baseball for the Hawkeyes.
Josh Mohr, Sr., Sigourney
The Sigourney Savages claimed the South Iowa Cedar conference championship in the 2020-21 season and Josh Mohr was a big reason why. The senior hit .375 with a .596 OBP, and led the Savages with three triples and 29 walks. His 29 base on balls also led the South Iowa Cedar conference. Mohr finished with the second highest batting average on team in conference play at .436 and had the highest OBP at .662.
Ryan Wolf, Sr., Van Buren County
Ryan Wolf was the leader of the pack for the Van Buren County Warriors this season. Wolf led the Warriors with his .461 batting average (28th in 2A), and 28 RBI. His 18 doubles also led Van Buren and was good enough for third in all of 2A. Wolf brought his bat when it came time for conference play, hitting .500 at the plate vs conference opponents, good for the second highest batting average in all of the SouthEast Iowa Super Conference during the conference season.
UTILITY
Merrick Mathews, Sr., Centerville
Merrick Mathews's legacy as a Centerville Big Red is cemented. Mathews hit .403 at the plate during his final season, good for fourth best in the South Central conference and was second in the conference with three home runs. The senior had already become one of the best players in Big Reds history before Centerville made it to Carroll for the 2A state baseball tournament, but he made sure his presence was felt in his last run for a state championship. Mathews and the Big Reds trailed Camanche 10-3 in the 2A state semifinal on July 28, but Mathews would lead the charge in one of the wildest comebacks in program history. In the bottom of the eighth, Mathews hit a walk-off double down the left field line for Centerville, sending the Big Reds to the 2A state title game after a 12-11 victory. Mathews went 5-10 with four RBIs in his final run as a Big Red in Carroll.
CATCHER
Blaine Bryant, Jr., Cardinal
Blaine Bryant was a force for the Cardinal Comets this season whenever he was near the plate. Whether he was behind the plate being the Cardinals' primary catcher, or hitting as one of the best bats in the lineup, Bryant closed out his junior year with plenty of high marks. Bryant finished with a .449 batting average, good for 36th in 2A, 12th among 2A juniors and third in the SEISC-South. The junior catcher led Cardinal in batting averages of players with at least 10 at bats, and led the team with 22 RBI, which tied for 20th in 2A. When he was working behind the plate, Bryant led the SEISC-South after throwing out nine runners trying to steal.
OUTFIELDERS
Clay Collier, Sr., Davis County
Collier and the Mustangs qualified for the 2A state tournament, silencing doubters along the way with their scrappy lineup and solid pitching. Collier contributed in both ways for the Mustangs, leading Davis County at the plate with his .339 batting average. Collier also led the team with 18 RBI, 37 hits, and 52 total bases. Collier's senior season was a success in the field as well, where he put up a .1000 fielding percentage in the outfield.
Brady Kauzlarich, Sr., Centerville
Kauzlarich, like Mathews, will be missed at the top of the Centerville lineup, but he made sure to close out his Big Reds career in style. Kauzlarich's .418 batting average led Centerville and was good for second in the South Central. His 51 hits also led the way for Centerville and the South Central. Kauzlarich finished his senior season with 21 RBIs, along with 16 doubles which led Centerville and the South Central. Kauzlarich was the beneficiary of having Mathews behind him in the batting order for the majority of the season, allowing him to lead Centerville and the South Central with 39 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. Mathews gave Centerville the win in the 2A state semifinal, but Kauzlarich's impact would be felt first to push the game to extra innings. The senior smoked a fly ball to center field in a 11-9 ballgame in the bottom of the seventh, and with the outfield playing in, Kauzlarich was able to run on the jets and slid home head-first to tie the game 11-11 on an inside-the-park home-run vs Camanche July 28.
Cade Molyneux, Jr., Sigourney
Molyneux led Sigourney, finished 5th in South Iowa Cedar and was good for 41st in 1A with his .471 batting average in his junior season for the Savages. Molyneux finished second in the South Iowa Cedar with 33 stolen bases, and finished first in the conference with 12 doubles. The junior outfielder led Sigourney with 32 hits and 15 HBP, giving him a .617 OBP.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jesus Jaime, Ottumwa
Jaime gave the Bulldogs their biggest threat at the plate and has been in the program through the ups and downs. The senior third baseman closed out his Bulldogs by helping lead Ottumwa back to the state tournament for the first time since 2006. Jaime led all of 4A and 4A seniors with a .514 batting average, the highest in the CIML Metro and 11th best of all seniors in Iowa in the 2020-21 season. Jaime finished T11 in 4A with seven home-runs, but led Ottumwa with 55 hits and 35 RBI. The senior slugger showed up in conference play at the plate, slashing .560/.645/1.180 in his 17 conference games.
COACH
John Jaeger, Ottumwa
The historic season for the Ottumwa Bulldogs couldn't have been completed without the proper skipper leading the way. John Jaeger took the Bulldogs back to the state tournament for the first time in his tenure and the first time since 2006 and finished the season with a program-best 30-10 record. Jaeger reached 201 career wins during the 2020-21 season and completed his first 30-win season in Ottumwa, raising the standard for the program for future seasons. The Bulldogs accomplished a lot under Jaeger's leadership this past season, the biggest among those accomplishments being three wins over top-10 Class 4A teams, a share of the CIML Metro conference title and the 4A, Substate 6 title.