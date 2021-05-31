OTTUMWA — The pursuit of the CIML Metro conference title.
It's one of the few things Mandi Moore hasn't experienced yet in her two seasons as Ottumwa High School head softball coach.
The Bulldogs ultimately had just two games last week to tune up for their first two conference games. One-run losses to 11th-ranked (5A) Ankeny Centennial will have to do to prepare Ottumwa for Tuesday night's Metro-opening doubleheader against Des Moines East at Frank Huston Field in a battle of the two teams that shared the last Metro softball title back in 2019.
"With a lot of new bodies and a lot of new moving parts, I think we will build up during the first couple of weeks of the season," Moore said. "I think we'll grow a lot as a team as we go forward."
The first step in dictating the future success of the Bulldogs came in the very first inning of the season as Ashlynn Sheets stepped into the pitching circle for the first time as a starter, setting down the first six Ankeny Centennial batters including two on strikeouts.
Amber Shotts, who caught all-state pitcher Kacy Nickerson last season, talked about the performance of Sheets on Monday. After pitching all seven innings in game one, Sheets came in to pitch the final two innings in the second game.
"I think Ashlynn did great," Shotts said. "Everyone has their innings every time they pitch. Kacy (Nickerson) had hers. Ashton (Brown) had hers. Everyone's going to have their one inning and she (Sheets) came back with it. She did great coming back after pitching in the first game and finishing the second game the way she did. I was proud of her."
Shotts also led the Bulldogs at the plate on the opening night of the season, collecting five hits in the opening two games including a 4-4 effort in the 9-8 loss in game two to Ankeny Centennial. Shotts delivered Ottumwa's first home run of the season, a three-run blast that helped the Bulldogs rally to tie the Jaguars after falling behind 7-0 in the second inning after a grand slam by Ella Schultz.
"We came together. The more we play together and the more we work together, the more we're going to come together as a team," Shotts said. "The best thing anybody can do is to keep building off your mistakes and get better. Something I've been really working on is keeping a better attitude.
"I didn't think I'd have the team's first home run of the season. I've got a lot of confidence, but not enough confidence to say that at the beginning of the year. I think it's anybody's game. I'm glad that, as a team, we were able to come together and rally."
Ultimately, little things kept Ottumwa from potentially earning two wins over a top 15 opponent as key hits at the right time in the first five innings allowed the Jaguars to open a six-run lead in game one. Game two was ultimately decided by putting the pressure on the Bulldog defense as Anna Christiansen's third hit, a bunt single, brought home Lizzy Klunder and caused chaos on the infield ultimately allowing Christiansen to reach third and score on a bunt by Lauren Solis, bringing home what proved to be the game's decisive run.
For Moore, it's all part of the process for the Bulldogs as they continue to work on becoming a team that can execute at a championship level throughout the course of this season.
"I'm sure the girls definitely had jitters that first night out. It's hard not to at the varsity level," Moore said. "I think we're at a good starting point. We have a lot of power and a lot of speed in our lineup. We're definitely capable of a lot as long as our bats keep working."