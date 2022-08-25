OTTUMWA — It's just one game.
In fact, it's the very first game. The Ottumwa Bulldogs have eight more, at least, to play after this Friday night.
If last year was any indication, however, Ottumwa's trip to Oskaloosa could go a long way to determining the trajectory of the 2022 season on the gridiron for the Bulldogs. In last year's season opener against the Indians, the Bulldogs lost the game and one of their top weapons when senior running back Austin Fountain tore his ACL during the second quarter.
Ottumwa went on to finish 2-7 last season, the low point coming in the middle of the year when low numbers forced the Bulldogs to take a forfeit loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie. There are more players in red and white uniforms out this year preparing for what head coach Brian Goodvin hopes will be a season that truly puts Ottumwa football back on a track of consistent numbers and consistent success.
"There's always that excitement that everyone feels at the start of the season," Goodvin said. "We want to be able to figure out how to ways to carry that throughout all nine games and be excited each day we get a chance to get better."
After dropping to 0-5 following the forfeit to Prairie, Ottumwa did finish last season splitting their final four games. Abaya Selema rushed for a school-record 380 yards and scored six touchdowns in a 54-6 Homecoming win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, at the time snapping the team's 13-game losing streak, before quarterback Tanner Schark rushed for four touchdowns and accounted for 148 total yards of offense two weeks later in a 36-28 win at Des Moines North, giving Ottumwa glimpses of what could be with both Selema and Schark back among a large class of seniors that will guide the 2022 Bulldog football team.
"I was a little nervous last year having that spot as the starting quarterback. Coming back this year, I feel a lot more comfortable," Schark said. "I think we're all a lot more familiar with who we're working with. The thing I really realized last year is that the game moves fast. You have to slow the game down to be able to make smarter decisions with the football."
Goodvin has also made some changes within his coaching staff. Phil Lite, a former state championship-winning coach at Staley High School in Kansas City, will serve as the team's offensive coordinator this season while Rick Clark also joins the Bulldog staff bringing a resume that is highlighted by coaching Los Angeles Rams' world champion wide receive Cooper Kupp in high school.
"We've got coaches in place that have a lot of success at a lot of different levels of the sport," Goodvin said. "Everyone on our staff knows what it takes to win from high school to college to the pros. There's a lot of excitement there."
Cooper Derby, Cameron Manary and Mike Cain also return this season after accounting for the most tackles on the defensive side of the ball last year. Derby, who racked up 53.5 total tackles himself including 33 solo stops, three sacks and five total tackles for loss, talked about the extra level of excitement a much-more experienced Bulldog football squad brings to the field this season.
"We have a lot of guys out there this year. It should be a lot of fun," Derby said. "There are a lot of guys on this team I've grown up playing with. I think having so much familiarity gives us even more confidence going into the season."
It's not just this season that Bulldog players hope will be a success. Proving that Ottumwa can compete and win on the gridiron at the highest level of high school football is also important in making sure that the next group of future OHS players coming up will be able to feed off the potential momentum built this fall by the play on the field of the current Bulldogs.
"I feel like we've had the same group coming up together playing the game since eighth grade," Ottumwa senior Luke Graeve said. "Getting a chance to have a good start facing teams like Oskaloosa and Fairfield in the first two weeks, schools we've been playing since our youth football days, gives us a chance to get off to that good start for a good season.
"I know there's a lot of young kids out there watching us. Hopefully, we'll show them just how great it is to play football at Ottumwa."
