OTTUMWA – Before they were finishing their high school careers representing Ottumwa for the first time since 2006 in the Class 4A state baseball tournament, many Bulldog senior standouts were getting their first taste of playing on a big stage right in their own hometown.
Mitch Wood, Tyer Schark, Trae Schwartz, Adam Denniston, Colton McKinnon, Rion Slack, Jesus Jaime, Thomas Mitchell and Maxwell Thomason began their journey that ended with a high school state tournament berth on the Ottumwa Babe Ruth diamonds five years ago representing the city in the 2016 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series. As the city was preparing to host a second Babe Ruth World Series this summer, Ottumwa Bulldog players were producing a special season that included 30 wins, a share of the CIML Metro conference title and the program's first substate championship in 15 years.
Not a bad way to finish what they started five years earlier going toe to toe at home with teams from Connecticut, Wisconsin, North Dakota and from Pennsylvania. Thought Ottumwa didn't win a game in that 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series, the experience helped start many players down a path that ended with a state participant trophy in their hands just a few weeks ago.
"It was really eye-opening. We saw some kids that we're bigger than us and saw some very tough challenges," Swartz said recalling the 2016 Babe Ruth World Series. "We stuck it out and played well at times. We got stung a little bit in our first game, but came back and had a close game with a good team in our second game.
"Playing against that type of competition was definitely worth it. It's something the (current 14-year-old players) will definitely remember for the rest of their lives."
After opening the tournament with an 11-1 loss to Mifflin County, the Pennsylvania squad that would go on to win the 2016 Babe Ruth World Series, Ottumwa came back to battle Eau Claire, Wisconsin the following day in a game that saw a pair of lead changes in the first two innings. Ottumwa and Eau Claire carried a 4-4 tie into the sixth before three fielding errors aided a three-run rally by the Wisconsin squad, enough to hold off a two-out rally in the seventh by Ottumwa for a 7-6 win.
Ottumwa wouldn't go down without a fight the rest of the tournament, bringing the tying run to the on-deck circle in the seventh innings of an 8-4 loss to Waterford, Connecticut in a game Ottumwa pounded out 10 hits in. McKinnon, who made all three starts this postseason during Otttumwa High School's run to the 4A state tournament, had two hits and drove in three runs one day after starting on the mound against Eau Claire in the 2016 World Series.
"I think the World Series definitely prepared us to play in front of a large crowd," McKinnon said. "I think it played to our advantage during this summer's postseason. I had pitched in a state championship game for my travel baseball team before that World Series start, but it was definitely up there in terms of the biggest stages I've pitched on. It's up there with the postseason starts from this past summer. Being out there with so much on the line in front of a large group of people definitely prepared us for what we faced in getting to the state tournament this year."
Of all the players that would have been most comfortable in the spotlight, no player had more confidence going into the 2016 World Series than Wood. The all-state shortstop for the Bulldogs and future Iowa Hawkeye entered the 13-year-old tournament having played earlier in the month in the Perfect Game Classic series, earning the award as the tournament's top pitcher while leading the Midwest All-Stars to the team championship against some of the best young baseball players in the country.
"That was one of my favorite summers in terms of baseball," Wood recalled. "I finished up the regular season in Babe Ruth, went right down to Florida to play in the Perfect Game tournament and came back home with high hopes for us in the World Series."
Wood singled and scored one of the final three runs for Ottumwa in the 2016 Babe Ruth World Series as West Fargo held on for an 8-3 win putting the game away with a four-run rally in the fifth inning to clinch a spot in the bracket portion of the tournament. West Fargo and Ottumwa will open the 2021 Babe Ruth World Series against each other on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
"I think being a part of something like a Babe Ruth World Series is an awesome thing that can bring the community together," Wood said. "People are starting to pay attention. I think it's a great thing for the guys that are going to be participating in the tournament and the people that have a chance to enjoy the action.
"This is going to be a week these guys are never going to forget. There's so much that goes on both on and off the diamond. It should be a big, memorable moment for everyone involved. Hopefully, the 14-year-old players can take as much away from this experience as we took from it five years ago."