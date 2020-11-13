MARSHALLTOWN — Fans may not be able to be there on Saturday to root for the Ottumwa swimmers at the girls state meet.
That didn't mean the Bulldogs couldn't receive a lot of support on Friday as they began their journey to the Marshalltown YMCA. Students, parents and friends greeted the OHS state qualifiers with signs, cheers and waves at the Eisenhower Elementary school bridge for a sendoff that served as a pleasant surprise less than 24 hours before diving into the pool at the Linda Bloom Natatorium.
"They kept it a secret from us. We had no idea that was going to happen," OHS junior swimmer Leah Chelgren said. "It was really nice to see everyone there. Even if they can't be at state person, they're still cheering for us and excited for us."
Action at the 55th Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming meet began on Friday with the diving finals in the afternoon and the preliminary races in the individual swims at night. Fairfield freshman Willow Larsen made her state debut competing in the 100-yard backstroke after qualifying last Saturday by becoming the first swimmer in program history to finish the race in less than a minute.
Larsen could not duplicate that feat on Friday, finishing 24th overall in the prelims. In her final race of the season, the Fairfield freshman posted a time of 1:00.71, the second-best time of the year only to the state-qualifying mark hit last Saturday at Southeast Polk.
"It was really exciting. It was pretty awesome to be here swimming with the best in the state," Larsen said. "I was also pretty nervous. I messed up my start and couldn't quite recover.
"She just kind of slipped at the start," Fairfield head girls swimming coach Brittany Winslow added. "It's awesome to be here, especially with everything that's been going on this season with COVID. For her to have this opportunity as a freshman is awesome. Even though she didn't swim the best she has, it's an awesome accomplishment and we're all really proud of her."
While Chelgren, Moses, Payne and Johnson were in a van departing Ottumwa after receiving a celebratory sendoff in Wapello County, Larsen was arriving at Marshalltown as the swimmers competing on Friday night took part in a meeting with state officials at 2 p.m. It would be over six hours before Larsen would compete in her first state race, finally taking her mark in lane one for the fourth and final preliminary heat shortly after 8 p.m.
"I really don't like night meets at all. I don't know how to keep my body ready throughout the day," Larsen said. "It's easier to swim in the morning, so you're ready to go from the minute you wake up. When you swim later in the day, you have to figure out how to keep you body warm at the right times, eat at the right times and keep your energy ready for the race."
Pleasant Valley junior Grace Veach grabbed the 16th and final time into Saturday's two championship flights, qualifying in 59.17 seconds. Larsen would have needed to break her own school record to make it to the championship races after qualifying for state in 59.88 seconds last Saturday.
"I was really excited about that," Larsen said of her state-qualifying time. "I'm excited that I've got three more years. I can keep coming back and see how much better I can do each year."
Larsen will have a rooting interest in the 100 backstroke on Saturday as her cousin, Iowa City West Scarlet Martin, posted the top time in Friday's preliminaries with a state record swim of 54.17 seconds. Martin also broke the state record in the 100-yard butterfly, beating out junior teammate Heidi Stalkfleet for the top preliminary time by finishing in 53.39 seconds, setting the table for Larsen's cousin to claim a pair of state titles on Saturday.
"She actually just committed to Florida as a junior, so that was really exciting to watch," Larsen said of Martin. "She just broke her own state record in the butterfly. I'm sure she's going to win both races."
Larsen also received encouraging words earlier on Friday at Marshalltown from her former Ottumwa YMCA Hurricane teammates as Chelgren, Moses, Johnson and Payne arrived at the site of the state meet. The Ottumwa teammates will compete in all three state relay races (200 free, 200 medley, 400 free) on Saturday afternoon.
"It's really an amazing feeling to come up here the first time. We went through that last year when we qualified and I know Willow is going through the same things this year," Chelgren said of her former Hurricane teammate. "It's a lot of pressure. Everyone's cheering you on. It's a big thing to deal with."